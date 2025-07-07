Detroit Health Department's 'Rides to Care' reaches huge milestone

The Brief The Detroit Health Department's Rides to Care program provides free transportation for pregnant women and caregivers, reaching the 10,000 rides milestone. The program helps eliminate transportation barriers, improving access to vital healthcare for moms and babies in Detroit. City officials encourage participation; call 313-876-0000 for free transportation to doctor appointments.



The Detroit Health Department is celebrating a major milestone with its Rides to Care program, just 8 months after its launch.

The backstory:

When Margarie Isabelle learned she was pregnant, she faced a major roadblock: transportation, as she and her fiancé were facing car problems.

When Danielle Walker, who also faced transportation issues, was pregnant with her first child, she heard about a program that provides free transportation for pregnant Detroit women, babies, and their caregivers to and from doctor's appointments for up to one year after the child is born.

"I was able to go to my doctor’s appointment and get back," she said.

"It allowed me to feel at peace and allowed me to not stress as much," said Isabelle.

What they're saying:

It's the Detroit Health Department’s Rides to Care program. FOX 2 first reported on it when it launched last November, and it has already reached a major milestone.

"Today we have completed over 10,000 free rides through our Rides to Care program," said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo.

That number means more moms and babies are getting the vital care they need.

"The numbers speak for themselves. We know that Black women are more likely to die than their white counterparts just because of the environment we live in, and this transportation program we feel will eliminate that barrier and impact that health disparity," said Razo.

What you can do:

City officials say the great news about this program is that you can still get involved, so if you need transportation, just make that call.

The number to call is 313-876-0000.

You can also visit the city's website for more information.