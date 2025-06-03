Detroit's historic St. Agnes Catholic Church damaged in fire

The Brief St. Agnes Church in Detroit caught fire early Tuesday. The building has been empty since 2006, but redevelopment plans have been proposed in recent years.



A fire burned at a historic Detroit church early Tuesday, damaging the building that has stood at the corner of Rosa Parks and LaSalle Gardens for more than a century.

"I heard a bunch of EMTs and firetrucks, so when I look outside, it was like a big old fire from St. Agnes Church, which is really sad because we have a lot of history in this church," neighbor Victoria Braxton said.

Fire officials said some flames burned through the roof of the long-abandoned church.

St. Agnes opened in 1914 and held masses until its closure in 2006. The structure has remained empty for nearly two decades, but plans have been in the works for the past several years to make lofts on the site.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.