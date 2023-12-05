Detroit's HOPE program helps thousands stay in their home

The city of Detroit is making big steps to help homeowners who are facing financial challenges. The program is HOPE -- Homeowners Property Exemption -- and has already helped thousands of Detroiters avoid foreclosures.

Detroit is giving out HOPE -- literally and figuratively -- to homeowners who have challenges paying their yearly property taxes.

Tyrone Wilson is one of those who has benefited from HOPE and says it helped him avoid losing his home of seven years.

"I’m feeling relieved that Detroit has set up a program for the citizens to help them out," Wilson said. "Looking for them to help me out with taxes. I’m not behind but just in case I do get behind."

He's among 12,000 people in Detroit who have seen the benefits of HOPE and Detroit's Director of Property Assessment Board of Review Willie Donwell said homeowners need to provide an application and key information -- including income.

"A homeowner of one if they receive around 18,700 in household income they will qualify for a full exemption," Donwell said. "The benefit of the process right now is that if a homeowner receives the exemption at any level it could remove the homeowner from property tax foreclosure and reduce the amount of back taxes owing to no more than 10% of taxable value of the property."

The city is also offering assistance to complete the application on the following days and locations at these Healthy Home Resource Days:

Friday, December 8, 9AM-3:30PM

Wayne Metro Community Action Agency

7310 Woodward, Detroit 48202

Monday, December 11, 9AM-3:30PM

Wayne Metro Community Action Agency

7310 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48202

To apply, check out www.detroitmi.gov/HOPE or contact the Call Center at (313) 244-0274.

