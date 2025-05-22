Detroit's mayoral candidates gather in heated forum ahead of election

The Brief The Detroit mayoral election is heating up as two panels of candidates face off in a forum. The election is Nov 4, 2025.



The Detroit mayoral election is heating up as two panels of candidates faced off in a forum at Wayne County Community College District's Northwest Campus on Thursday night.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 was there during the event, when Moderator Charlie Leduff went into the crowd to calm things down in an evening that saw former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman John Barlow, city councilmember Fred Durhal and business owner Joel Haashiim tearing it up over education and whose children go to private versus public schools.

And that was only the first panel.

The second panel had Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Attorney Todd Perkins, THAW CEO Saunteel Jenkins, and previous candidate DaNetta Simpson battling over the Detroit Land Bank.

The forum was hosted by ‘No BS Newshour with Charlie Leduff' and the 'Michigan Enjoyer.’

What they're saying:

Discussion moderators pointed out Kinloch owning a large home in Oakland Township and FOX 2's research of public records shows that a large $1.5 million property was in that same community.

FOX 2's Dave Kinchen asked some of the candidates about this find.

Kinchen: "What do you say about Rev Kinloch not being here?"

Sheffield: "You have to ask him."

Kinchen: "Are you concerned that he has a residence in Oakland Township?"

Sheffield: "I think Detroiters will have to make that decision."

Kinchen: "What are your thoughts on this?

Jenkins: "I think Detroiters deserve to have a mayor who has been here with us the whole time."

Perkins: "He’s not participating in a process in which voters want to hear his message. That’s his choice."

Durhal: "A lot of the other forums we haven’t seen him yet. What I would say is I don’t know why. You’d have to ask him that. "

What's next:

The election is Nov 4, 2025. One candidate will replace Mayor Mike Duggan, as he runs for Michigan Governor.