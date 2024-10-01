Detroit's new restaurant safety inspection rating system in effect

The City of Detroit's new Dining with Confidence Ordinance took effect Oct. 1.

Resident Curtis Coleman is one person who appreciates the change, saying he doesn't eat out much because he's not confident about what he might consume.

"You don't know what to expect when you eat out at a restaurant," he said.

The new ordinance is designed to take the fear of the unknown away. Color-coded placards will be placed at the entryway or window of every restaurant in the city.

"You will be seeing these placards at a variety of different restaurants," said Denise Fair Razo, chief public health officer at the Detroit Health Department.

The color green means in compliance — that the restaurant has been inspected and it's safe to eat there.

The color white means the restaurant is not due for a scheduled inspection yet, and it holds its place in line.

The color red means not in compliance.

"The restaurant is closed, but they are working with the health department," Fair Razo said.

The placards will be placed in the entry area of a restaurant. The signs also provide information about the inspection with QR codes.

"You can take a deep dive there; it takes you to a webpage, and it takes you to that restaurant's inspection," said Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson.

On Tuesday, FOX 2 went to Table No. 2 to look at an inspection from the health department.

Chef Omar Mitchell, who owns Table No. 2, passed, receiving his green placard. He said he understands the importance of dining with confidence.

"While I was out of the country, I got food poisoning," he said. "Folks need to practice safe food handling first."

City officials applaud the new ordinance.

"We've had some very high-profile failures with Church's Chicken, Popeyes chicken serving poison to our residents," Benson said. "What we want to see is all restaurants in our city comply with basic food safety."

For more information, go to the City of Detroit's website HERE.