Detroit's Pingree Farms needs volunteers, donations after coronavirus crisis cancels goat yoga

An urban farm in Detroit is changing things up due to the coronavirus, donating to city residents in need of food.

Pingree Farms in the City of Detroit usually has goat yoga, but because of social distancing - that is not an option.

So what to do to raise money so these 15 acres - can grow food for those who need it the most?

"We are digging holes, putting plants in, watering, and we could really use your help," said Derrick Quandt, Pingree Farms.

So Pingree Farms wants volunteers to work in the newly called "Victory Garden. It is where they grow peppers, tomatoes, peppers, basil and eggplant - with some dash of flowers added, too.

If you can't devote any of your spare time to the garden, but still want to help, there's a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Victory Garden.

"This year we're going to make sure that the yield of the farm and all that will be donated and local food banks and nonprofits in need," said Quandt.

For more information: Go to the website HERE, and donate HERE.

