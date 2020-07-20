Detroit's Proposal N would mean tearing down 8K homes, salvaging 8K more

It is being called a game-changer, a plan to demolish 8,000 blighted houses in Detroit and to preserve another 8,000.

A chunk of that work is guaranteed to Detroit-based contractors.

"Right now with everything being uncertain, with the pandemic knowing for sure there is a steady supply of work, I think it would go a long way," said Brian McKinney, CEO of Gayanga Co.

McKinney is the CEO of one of the largest black-owned construction companies in Detroit, was alongside colleagues Monday to show support for Proposal N.

"It really makes me excited in the investment we have made in the city of Detroit and our ability to hire more people and grow our business," he said.

Detroit city councilmembers are considering the prop on whether to pass it onto the November ballot.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the plan requires 50 percent of construction contracts to go to Detroit-based companies and at least 51 percent of the workforce must be made up of Detroiters.

"This is how recycling our dollars can help our community in the city of Detroit," said Scott Benson, Detroit council member.

Duggan debuted Proposal N in November - but did not get much support from the council. It has been significantly amended.

"The last time I did not support it," said Councilman Andre Spivey, Fourth District. "This time we event back to the drawing board and I said how can we not have demo only but do some rehab. The mayor put that in."

Salvaging homes that are structurally sound was a big draw for Spivey.

"If we can have our dollars stay in Detroit and turned over several times in the city, it would be a long-term game-changer for all of us here," he said.

City Council will vote to get Proposal N on the November ballot by the end of this month. Then it will up to Detroiters to adopt it. The mayor has promised no property tax increase if it passes.