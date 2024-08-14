Detroit's youth build giant megaphone to amplify nature sounds on Belle Isle

A group of young Detroiters are building a gigantic wooden megaphone that will amplify the sounds of nature on Belle Isle.

In fact, it is one of the only nature megaphones in the United States.

"We’re building a wooden megaphone that is scheduled to go down in the Nature Center at Belle Isle," said Nino Tanzini, the lead instructor of the project. "It will be part of the Detroit River Front."

The megaphone will be able to pick up sounds from Detroit and Windsor at the same time, according to Tanzini, who works for Atlantic Impact – the non-profit behind the megaphone.

The organization hired nearly 30 students from the program Grow Detroit’s Young Talent to work on the project. It is an opportunity for students to learn skilled trades that can potentially open doors to a future career.

Students say they’re grateful for what they’ve learned from the program and instructor Tanzini.

"I’m not good with numbers, but (Tanzini) taught me how to use the measuring tape, and I know how to change the battery, the saws, I know how to drill now," said one participant, Ashley Sijale.

The megaphone will serve as an attraction for all those who love the sweet sounds of nature.

"These kids have built this in a total of 17 days, working four hours a day, no more than 98 hours, and they have it completed," Tanzini said. "This was something that would be attractive, but also something that will be here for many, many years."

As the students wrap up their work, Atlantic Impact is working with the MI Department of National Resources to place the megaphone on Belle Isle, which will take place in the fall of 2024.

"It’s better if Detroiters build things for Detroit," Sijale said.