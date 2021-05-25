Devoted father of 3 dies in apartment fire in Dundee

Anyone who knew 43-year-old Sean Johnson will tell you first and foremost, he was a dad.

"He was the one that would take the Saturdays off to be with his kids, go to the ballgame, take on all the softball teams and football teams," said Chad Becker, a friend and coworker.

That's why Becker at Victory Chevrolet in Milan felt compelled to help Sean Johnson's three kids, 18-year-old Aiden, 16-year-old Sawyer, and 5-year-old Cooper.

"He would have wanted somebody to make sure his boys were taken care of," Becker said.

This past Sunday a fire broke out at the Village Pointe Apartments in Dundee where Sean Johnson lived. He didn't survive that fire.

Looking from the outside you can see most of the damage is contained to the second floor, that's where Sean's three-bedroom apartment was.

Meanwhile, a team of investigators from the county and state is working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Thankfully the boys were not at the apartment at the time. Still, for Chad Becker the opportunity to help Sean's family became clear as he went to tuck in his own kids that night.

"And I just typed it out as I lay there with my babies and I remember that his babies are missing him," he said. "I had to do it."

"Three good boys" is the title of his online fundraising campaign. Just how much difference it can make in their lives is up to you.

Sean Johnson, right, died in an apartment fire leaving three sons behind.

"A video game for the boys for the summer, whether it be a pool for the boys, a happy distraction, whatever puts a smile on their face," he said.

And during this time of tragedy and grief, that's really all anyone can ask for, simply a moment of distraction.

If you would like to donate to the fund which is on Facebook, CLICK HERE.

Advertisement

"But whatever it is, just to make their days a little better because it's not going to be easy," Becker said.