DIA Kicks Off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Dazzling Cultural Showcase

The Detroit Institute of Arts opened its doors and its heart to a celebration of culture, legacy, and community Saturday afternoon, marking the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a vibrant performance showcase in the museum’s historic Rivera Court.

Presented in collaboration with the museum’s auxiliary group Friends of Asian Arts and Cultures and a host of AAPI community partners, the event brought together traditional and contemporary expressions from across the diaspora. Families and guests filled the court as performers from Bengali, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Hmong, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Polynesian, Taiwanese, Thai, and Vietnamese backgrounds took the stage in a spirited program of dance, music, and storytelling.

Highlights included the ethereal harmonics of Mongolian throat singing, a dynamic K-pop dance performance by ArtLab J, and a Vietnamese folk reimagining of Cinderella performed by the Vietnamese American Association of Michigan. Each performance reflected a distinct cultural thread, together weaving a shared narrative of heritage and resilience.

In opening remarks, speakers emphasized the importance of honoring history while uplifting the next generation of Asian American voices. One director’s note echoed through the day. "Sometimes migration is not measured in miles, but in the transition of thought, from our old traditions to the ways of our new land."

Beyond the stage, the museum’s Great Hall featured immersive cultural displays, ranging from Japanese and Chinese calligraphy to a collection of Asian dolls curated by the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit. Guests sampled Indian tea, Thai desserts, and explored artifacts representing dozens of distinct cultures.

Saturday’s event marked the first in a monthlong series at the DIA dedicated to celebrating AAPI contributions to the arts and to America’s cultural tapestry at large.