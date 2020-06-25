DIA set to reopen for Metro Detroit residents and members July 10

After a months-long hiatus, the Detroit Institute of Arts will reopen its doors to visitors.

An opening weekend is scheduled for July 10-12, which will first admit members of the museum and residents of the tri-county area.

As has become the norm with most reopenings these days, there will be modified hours, new safety protocols, and mandatory mask-wearing that greet those who come to enjoy Detroit's cultural gem.

“While we are looking forward to re-opening our doors, especially for our tri-county visitors, the health and well-being of our visitors and staff is of the utmost importance,” said DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons. “The new operating hours and safety procedures we have put in place are aimed to ensure visitors feel comfortable and are able to enjoy their return to our galleries.”

After the opening weekend when admission is permitted to residents of Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties, anyone else can reserve a free ticket through July. General admission will kick in in August for anyone who doesn't live in the tri-county area or isn't a member.

Similar to the Detroit Zoo's approach, the DIA will control attendance levels in the museum by restricting the number of ticket sales for each time slot visitors can reserve when they purchase a ticket. Tickets can be bought online at www.dia.org or by calling 313-833-4005.

Entry to the museum will be restricted to the Farnsworth doors, where all visitors and staff will have their temperatures taken using a touchless thermal imaging camera. Anyone ages 3 or older will be required to wear a mask when inside.

While small bags will be permitted, the coat check and lockers will be closed. the Kresge Court and Cafe DIA will also not be operating when the DIA reopens.

Visitors will also find markers placed around the museum to help patrons maintain social distancing rules as they navigate the museum.

"All aspects of normal museum operations have undergone an evaluation by NSF (National Sanitation Foundation International), modifications were made where needed and will continually be updated to ensure the safety of visitors and staff."

The new hours of operation are as listed:

Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Before shutting down for four months, the DIA's millage proposal listed on ballots during the March 10 election was approved. The funding ensures a majority of funding for the institution for the next 10 years.

More info can be found at www.dia.org/reopening