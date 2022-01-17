'Did you win me $1 million?' -- Monroe man discovers he won Mega Millions prize on Christmas

article

A Monroe man discovered that he had won $1 million on Christmas Day.

In a press release posted this month, the Michigan Lottery shared that 72-year-old Richard DeMay purchased the winning ticket on Christmas Eve at Monroe Liquor.

"I usually purchase two tickets for each Mega Millions drawing," he said. "I purchased this ticket on Christmas Eve and checked the winning numbers on Christmas Day. When I realized I had won, I was speechless. I held the ticket up in front of my wife, and she joked, ‘Did you win me $1 million?’ When I told her I did, she couldn’t believe it."

DeMay intends to use the money to take a family on a trip and save the rest.

Advertisement

"I’m not a materialistic person, so I don’t have any big plans for the money, but it is definitely going to make life easier for us," he said.