'Didn’t even wipe': Man defecates on camera in Detroit shoe store

The Brief Employees at Foreman Mills say a man defecated in the middle of a shoe aisle and left on Sunday. Though bathrooms are closed at the store, anyone who asks will be allowed to use them. The suspect, however, did not ask.



"When you gotta go, you gotta go," is what one man probably had in mind when he decided to defecate in the middle of a Detroit shoe store on Sunday.

And yes, it was caught on camera.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, an employee of that store turned to social media to find the man who made a voluntary oopsie in the shoe aisle.

The dump and dash happened on Sunday morning at the Foreman Mills store at 8 Mile and Van Dyke.

The employee, James Bosquez, witnessed the whole thing.

"He came straight into the store and didn’t even talk to anybody, went straight to the shoe aisle," he said. "He didn’t even try to hide it, he just pulled down his pants, pooped, didn’t even wipe—walked straight out to a car and left."

Even though the store does have a bathroom, Bosquez told FOX 2 that it has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, anyone who asks can be allowed to use it.

The suspect, however, did not ask before dropping anchor.

"He walked in the door at 10:13, and he was out the door at 10:17," Bosquez said.

Amazingly enough, the man who dropped his ballasts had an acquaintance.

"The other guy walked into the men’s department, and I didn’t see anything in the men’s department, but it seems like they just came to do this because they didn’t talk to anyone, didn’t grab anything. Nothing. Made a beeline straight to the shoe department, used the bathroom, and just left," Bosquez said.

Dig deeper:

It’s all so mind-boggling that employees thought it might have been a child who had an emergency.

It was not.

"The guy that actually used the bathroom was probably in his 50s, and the guy he was with was probably about my age, mid-30s," Bosquez said. "The guy he was walking in with and left with had a nice car, looked like a burgundy Cadillac, nice outfit on, nice clean cut. I don’t know what was going on."

What you can do:

If you or anyone has any information on the shoe aisle caper, call Foreman Mills.