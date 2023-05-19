Direct flights from Detroit to Iceland now taking off

article

Travelers can now fly from Detroit Metro Airport directly to Iceland.

Icelandair's nonstop Detroit to Reykjavik flights began Thursday after the airline announced the seasonal flights last fall. This flight is approximately seven hours.

These flights will run Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday through October.

Once at Reykjavik, you can stay in the area or take a flight from the Keflavík International Airport hub to more than 25 destinations in Iceland, Greenland, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, and Continental Europe.

Icelandair passengers can also take a stopover in Iceland for up to seven nights at no additional airfare while heading to their final destination.

"Icelandair is pleased to offer a refreshing new choice when traveling to Detroit. Our new flights will offer business and leisure travelers more options to and from Iceland and beyond" said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group. "These new flights will open the doors for inbound and outbound travelers to make Detroit a relevant gateway in our network, boosting tourism and trade to and from the Motor City. We are excited to help bridge Motown with Europe and look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard."

Get tickets here.