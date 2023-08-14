Disabled Center Line man's custom motor bike stolen

A disabled man from Center Line woke up to find his one of kind motorbike is stolen - and not only was his bike a source of transportation, it was a passion project.

The motorcycle, although custom and eye-catching is worth a few thousand dollars. But this is about more than just the money to the owner, Richard Johnson.

It was built specifically to fit his needs after he lost his right arm.

"I had got into an accident in 2016 with a regular motorcycle and I lost my right arm," he said.

But he never lost his passion to ride. So this past year he poured his sweat and soul into customizing a new bike.

"Red chrome accents on it, stickers, footpegs, handlebar grips, a new carburetor," Johnson said. "I was building up to next year when I can get into my prosthetic."

Not only was the bike functional - it was eye-catching too.

"Whenever I’m out, I always get compliments on it," Johnson said. "People think it’s cool and they are all waving and everything."

With that in mind he took precautions, safeguards to deter would-be thieves.

"I had the disc brake lock alarm on it. the handle bar was locked up," he said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Richard was getting ready for bed but first, he glanced out his window. His bike was parked in a handicap spot. When he woke up the next morning however, the bike was gone.

"I made it about 10 steps down the walk and was like where’s my bike?" he said.

The 800-pound bike was likely lifted from the spot right outside their home on Lorraine Road in Center Line.

"It had to have been three or four people who probably lifted it on a trailer or something," Johnson said.

Now he's hoping this bike will continue to stand out so someone will notice it and call police.

Johnson did call the police this morning. Center Line police did come out to investigate but no sign of it yet.