Disabled vet needing home repairs gets helping hand from Darren McCarty, military nonprofit

Herman McClain is a veteran living with disability FOX 2 introduced you to in August.

He uses a cane to get around and had problems with this rusted, rickety railing he couldn't afford to fix. Well - it was still broken.

"You still have been having a hard time coming up that porch," he said. "Not only that - the basement. We’ve got leaks in the basement and I’m afraid that could be mold."

FOX 2 told McClain we were coming back to interview him again - but what he didn't know was that help was right around the corner, literally.

"I would hope somebody could step up and do this favor because we can’t do it ourselves," he said.

FOX 2: "Do you know who these guys are?"

That's right — former Detroit Red Wings great Darren McCarty and Nick Antonucci with the nonprofit Operation Valhalla — with a giant check, for $15,000.

"We want you to know we love and care about what you did for this country, and continue to do," McCarty said. "And if this is a little to pass the torch, on behalf of Nick and I and Operation Valhalla, Herman this is for you. And thank you."

"Oh my God, oh my God," McClain said, wiping away tears. "Thank you so much."

Operation Valhalla recently held a charity golf outing — raising money for veterans just like Herman.

"I'm full of joy, I don’t know what to say except thank you for what you’ve done," he said.

"Reach out to Operation Valhalla if you know a Herman or somebody we can help," McCarty said. "Because to me, this is what it’s all about, right here."

McClain, who served our country, was overjoyed — and totally surprised.

FOX 2: "What did you think when he was walking up did you know what was going on?"

"No sir, I didn’t know - I thought he was coming to find something else wrong with the house," he said.

All thanks to this gift of charity — McClain's house worries — will be a thing of the past.

God knows we’re gonna fix the rails first," he said. "That’s the first thing we’re gonna do."

FOX 2: "I’m glad we could help."

"You just don’t know how much," he said.

You can learn more about Operation Valhalla HERE.



