Disabled veteran gets free new home upgrades in Harrison Township

In September, we told you the story about Joe Seymour riding his bike in Harrison Township when he was likely hit by a car.

The backstory:

From that day forward, he has been in the hospital recovering from a broken neck and other injuries. Joe hopes to be home soon - but he needs a ramp and a walk in shower.

That was when one of our viewers, real estate agent Jeff Glover, came to the rescue.

"My mom actually saw the story on FOX 2 of Joe the Marine that was hit on his bicycle and is now a paraplegic," he said. "She sent me the link and said, ‘Jeff, is there anything you guys can do for this family?’"

Glover's Heroes was founded to help support local heroes here in Metro Detroit. Teachers, nurses, first responders and veterans like Joe and his wife Lynn.

"We're building a ramp, we're turning his bathroom into an ADA-compliant bathroom so that way he can use the facilities," Glover said. "Essentially, (help him) return to a quality of life that he deserves. He served our country and no one deserves to live that way."

It was a true Veterans Day surprise on Tuesday for Joe and Lynn, especially since both are Marine veterans and actually married on the Marine Corps' birthday 29 years ago.

"I hope that I can give back in the future and work with an organization such as Glover's Heroes," Lynn said. "It makes a lot of sense and the help is just beyond, I couldn't even explain it."

Joe is still in the hospital at Detroit Medical Center's Rehabilitation Center. He does hope, though, to come home in the next two weeks.

To Joe and his wife, Lynn, thank you both for your service.