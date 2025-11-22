Disabled veteran killed in hit-and-run in Oak Park

A 71-year-old disabled veteran was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash in Oak Park Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. on West Nine Mile Road near Harding Street.

When police officers arrived, they found the man in the street, with the vehicle that struck him already gone.

Public Safety Officers immediately attempted lifesaving measures. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wheelchair-bound veteran was in the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound traveling dark-colored sedan – likely a Kia or Hyundai – which continued traveling after the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Oak Park Public Safety Department at 248-691-7447.