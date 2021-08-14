Disney announces 'Very Merriest After Hours' event: How to get tickets

article

Walt Disney World will once again be filled with holiday cheer this winter.

‘Disney Very Merriest After Hours’ will take place on 24 select nights Nov. 8 through Dec. 21 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. This event will truly be special considering it coincides with the 50th anniversary – "The World’s Most Magical Celebration."

Tickets for the event will grant admission to Magic Kingdom Park as early as 7 p.m., giving guests more time to enjoy their favorite attractions while being immersed in twinkling lights and holiday cheer!

Have you missed Disney's parades during the pandemic? Well, they are making a holiday comeback!

The special event will include the nighttime spectacular "Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks" and the special holiday-themed parade "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade."

"Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be joined by pals from Disney’s ‘Frozen’ and many other favorite Disney characters including the very popular Toy Soldiers. This festive parade will, of course, also feature Santa Claus himself!" Disney Parks Blog reports.

Your admission ticket also includes complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, seasonal treats and select bottled beverages. There will be specialty holiday food and drinks available for purchase.

But wait, there's more! Disney will bring the holiday magic during this limited-capacity event with the following:

The Jungle Cruise transforms into the Jingle Cruise, and Monster’s Inc Laugh Floor will get new jokes perfect for this joyful season.

Sightings of Disney characters throughout the park all dressed in their holiday best.

Magical snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A.

Dance and boogie the night away at themed Club Tinsel dance party in Tomorrowland.

Disney PhotoPass will offer holiday magic shots throughout the night.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 20 and can be purchased online or by calling 407-939-7947.

Tickets range from $169 to $229 plus tax for select November-December nights and $249, plus tax on December 19 & 21. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can get a $10 discount on select event dates in November.

This is a separately ticketed event and you do not need a Disney Park reservation or an additional day theme park ticket to attend.

