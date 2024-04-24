The NFL Shop pop up has all the merch you can think of, and then some

For football fans, the NFL has all the merch you’ll want to commemorate this epic draft weekend in the D.

"The reason for all this and what we do, is creating and adding to the experience," said Edson Apaez, Event Manager, Legends Global Merchandise. "A lot of the stuff we have you’ll see it says Detroit on it with the Draft logo, but like you said, we also carry the 32 teams for the other fans."

1001 Woodward has officially transformed into a pop up NFL Shop with jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts, hats, mini helmets, footballs - you name it. There's something for everyone.

"We got in April 15th, then we actually had a soft opening on April 19th," he said. "So it took us a few days to set this up and get started, and then our official opening was April 20th. So we’ve been open since April 20th, 10 to 8 every single day."

In addition to official draft memorabilia, you can grab merch for your official as well - but you better hurry because it is first come, first served.

"You’re going to want to go home and look at that mini helmet, and remember Detroit," Apaez said. "You’re going to go home and look at that sip cup and remember you were in Detroit for the Draft."

Here’s the thing to remember - if you want to shop, you have to download the NFL One pass, the same way you get into the NFL Draft. Experience, is the way you get access to the NFL Shop.

"It’s been consistently filled in here people are just walking in and out from 10 to 8 and it hasn’t stopped," he said.

Happy shopping.



