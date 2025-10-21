District clears Bentley Elementary School principal of bullying allegations by teachers

The Brief A school district has cleared a principal who was under investigation for allegedly bullying teachers. One of the teachers said she and about 20 of her colleagues quit after their principal suddenly criticized their lesson plans. Some even alleged age discrimination.



A Canton school principal who was under investigation for allegedly bullying teachers has been cleared, according to District officials, but many teachers are not happy with the results of the investigation.

The backstory:

In September, current and former teachers demanded the removal of Bentley Elementary School’s principal after claiming they were harassed in several ways, but on Tuesday night, that administrator remains in his job. The Plymouth Canton District says they did a thorough independent investigation into these allegations, even hiring an outside law firm to do the job.

One of the teachers said she and about 20 of her colleagues quit after their principal suddenly criticized their lesson plans, schedules, attendance and more. Some even alleged age discrimination.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the District sent a letter to parents saying they hired an independent team to interview witnesses and review documents.

The letter says:

"…The investigation has concluded, and the evidence did not support any findings that the alleged conduct violated the law or board policies against unlawful discrimination, harassment, or bullying. While this investigation is now closed, we understand that it may have caused uncertainty among some school community members. Please know that we hear and respect those concerns. The District remains confident in ((the Principal’s) leadership and continues to be committed to making Bentley a safe, positive, and supportive place where students can succeed and staff feel valued and respected…"

"We’re just all like really disappointed and with the outcome," said teacher Carol Wiessner. "It just kind of feels like a slap on his wrist that nothing came upon it. It just feels like what he did can’t be reversed and I just know teachers now that are still working there are looking to leave because they can’t put up with it for another - with him being there."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 did stop by the principal’s house to see if he wanted to share his side of all of this — but we were told he was not home.