Disturbing message left on Detroit non-profit for sexual assault survivors

A vandal spray-painted a disturbing message on the building of a Detroit non-profit organization dedicated to helping sexual assault survivors.

The message, left on the building that houses the Avalon Healing Center on Saturday, reads: "I love when I’m not asked."

"This was a targeted, deliberate attempt," said Avalon Healing Center's senior director of development, Mivida Burris. "For a survivor, that implies they like to be raped – and that is the most horrific thought, notion, or even conversation we could be having."

The building is located on Bagley Street in downtown Detroit. A video of the man believed to have spray-painted the message was captured on a security camera.

"The person who wrote that knew what that meant for us," Burris said. "We are an organization that is based on consent, based on engagement, inclusion – and this is the safest place a survivor could come to."

Avalon Healing Center is in the process of finding a company that can remove the graffiti. Grant money may be utilized to pay for the removal, but the organization is also looking for donations.

"We are going to be vocal, we are going to be loud about the work we’re doing in the community because we are saving lives," Burris said. "And at the end of the day, no hateful message will drive us away from this building."

If the suspected vandal looks familiar, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.