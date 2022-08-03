Division among Michigan Republicans could threaten efforts to win state's top races

There's a sharp division among Michigan Republicans but, now that Tudor Dixon has been elected as the nominee for Governor, will they be able to unite to win the top races?

On Wednesday, Republicans celebrated nominating the first female GOP candidate in the state's history. At the Arcadia Smokehouse in Lansing, Republicans met for a unity lunch where Tudor Dixon said she'll focus on boosting businesses.

"People are so jazzed to have a state government that says we want the best businesses here and we will do whatever it takes to make sure we get them," Dixon said.

But it's been more than 30 years since an incumbent governor lost re-election. That was former governor John Engler who says Whitmer's approach of looking at the election could prove to be a problem if she wants to be re-elected.

"Gretchen Whitmer's campaign she's looking for the next election. Whereas Tudor Dixon is looking how to fix Michigan," Engler said.

For today, there appears to be unity in the GOP as Kevin Rinke endorsed Dixon. The only holdout on endorsements is Ryan Kelley, who appears to be challenging Dixon's win.

