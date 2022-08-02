Michigan Primary Election results: GOP governor's race

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in the 2022 Primary but it's who she will be facing off in November that is the race to watch.

In the spring, the GOP field was broad with at least 10 candidates were hopeful to be on the ballot with the leading candidate being former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. However, Craig and four others were blocked from the ballot after signatures were found to be fraudulent.

Watch: Michigan GOP governor candidates in the final debate before the Aug. 2 primary

Polls in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time and, with four counties in the central timezone, it may not be until after 9 p.m. ET that results for the GOP governor's nomination are tabulated.

When the results come in, you can see how Michigan voted in the embed below:

Of course, there are more major races to watch on Primary Day in Michigan.

