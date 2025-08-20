Divorces spike in Dearborn allegedly linked to the 'Tea' App

The Brief The Tea app is facing scrutiny as attorneys say it is linked to a spike in divorces. Attorney Mohamed Ali says there are also more domestic conflicts taking place because of the anonymous posts. Women's empowerment coach Rachel Slawson says apps like Tea help keep them safe.



The Tea app has been all the buzz in dating circles in recent months, with many people fighting what they call false statements made about them online.

Now it’s being blamed for a spike in divorces in one metro Detroit community.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 spoke with a Dearborn family law attorney who says this close-knit community-where everybody knows everyone and everything-is seeing way more divorce cases being filed - all because of apps like Tea.

Attorney Mohamed Ali says there are also more domestic conflicts taking place because of anonymous posts claiming certain men are cheating on their spouses or accusing them of serious crimes or unethical behavior.

It’s leading their wives to file for divorce.

"For example, when a post were to go live of a certain man who might be an accountant, might be a lawyer, it might be a doctor - it tends to spread like wildfire and the rest of the community just knows. Whether it’s true or not is really the main issue," said Ali. "Usually the men asking me to file some kind of defamation suit saying a lot of the stuff is false or misleading and the women on their seeking guidance - what are their options - do I file for divorce? My husband has been posted on this app, other girls say they’ve been talking to him, he may have been cheating."

Dig deeper:

As you may know, Tea is an app that allows women to post anonymously about the men they have dated. Here is what a women’s empowerment speaker says how apps like Tea help keep them safe.

"It’s hard to verify someone’s claims on there but that being said, I think the way that I’ve been able to try to gauge what’s true is when you see multiple claims from women about the same person," said women's empowerment coach Rachel Slawson. "Like I ended up on a date and one of these apps basically saved me from continuing to go out with someone who had multiple reports of raping prostitutes - so that was a very terrifying thing to say and it wasn’t just one woman coming forward to say this, this was multiple women that were documented on multiple different accounts so I think that there’s just a certain degree of protection that comes. Women are allowed to have a safe space."

It’s also leading to more defamation lawsuits being filed.

Why you should care:

Attorneys FOX 2 spoke with say those defamation lawsuits can run you around $10,000 to file.