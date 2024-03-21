DMV outage nationwide blamed on AAMVA network failure

article

Motor vehicle offices across the U.S. are being slowed by a network outage, according to multiple states.

In an alert posted late Thursday morning, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias warned that "all DMVs across the country are currently down."

The notice suggested consumers call their local offices before visiting because operating hours or services like road tests could be impacted by the outage.

Colorado also reported issues, citing "a national outage with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA)."

"Most driver license services, including online options, are affected, except driver license knowledge tests, endorsement tests and Commercial Driver’s License instruction permit tests, as well as scheduling hearings and requesting motor vehicle records," the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles warned. "There currently is no timeline for when services will be restored."

Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and New York were among those who also warned about "ongoing issues impacting transactions."

The cause and details of the outage were not immediately clear.

FOX TV Stations has reached out to the state of Illinois and the AAMVA for more information.

What is the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators?

The AAMVA is a nonprofit organization that "serves as an information clearinghouse" for motor vehicle administration, law enforcement, and highway safety, according to its website.

The group manages a network connection with access to motor vehicle agency database records across 51 licensing jurisdictions.

