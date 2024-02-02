DNR cancels Black Lake sturgeon season for the first time, due to mild temperatures

article

For the first time ever, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has canceled Black Lake sturgeon season, which was due to start Feb. 3.

The emergency order is due to the current ice conditions and depletion of ice on Black Lake, fueled by safety concerns for anglers caused by above-average temperatures. The DNR was also worried about an "excessive harvest" with the inability to effectively track harvests with limited DNR personnel on the ice.

"In addition to protecting the lake sturgeon population, the safety of anglers and staff is critically important," said Randy Claramunt, DNR Fisheries chief. "We encourage all anglers across Michigan to use extreme caution while on the ice, as we have been experiencing above-average temperatures."

Calling it an unprecedented situation, the DNR said that the late decision was due to not knowing the ice conditions would be, until just before the season was to start.

In 2023 the season lasted 65 minutes, once the harvest limit was reached.

The DNR said it is too soon to determine whether this cancelation will influence the harvest limit next year.

It also issued a warning for winter anglers across the state considering going out on all bodies of water.

"The Department encourages all anglers across Michigan to use extreme caution while on the ice as we have been experiencing above-average temperatures," it said in a release.



