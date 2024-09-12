Hunters are reminded to not eat any venison taken from deer around a marsh in northern Michigan over concerns of forever chemical contaminants in the area.

With hunting seasons around the corner, including archery beginning on Oct. 1, both the health department and natural resources agency are reminding people to not eat meat taken from animals in the area.

Animals that live around Clark's Marsh in Iosco County were exposed to per- and polyfluorinated substances, which is commonly called PFAS, and it's been found in their livers and muscle tissue. A 2021 report found PFAS levels in Michigan deer in the northern counties.

PFAS includes the man-made chemicals that were used in consumer products like nonstick pans, stain-resistant clothing, and firefighting foam.

They are known for not breaking down and have become an increasingly worrisome emergence in the environment. It's also been detected in people and animals, including wildlife like mammals and fish.

A Do Not Eat advisory is in effect for all animals taken from Clark's Marsh due to the negative health effects it can have on people.

That includes liver damage and reduced fertility.

A map of where the advisory covers is included below: