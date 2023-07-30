UPDATE: Kid found wandering Detroit at 3 a.m. reunited with family

article

The boy found wandering Detroit by two good samaritans around 3 a.m. has been reunited with family.

Saturday morning, Detroit Police were looking for anyone that recognized the child or knew his parents or guardians.

Officials say two individuals found the boy by himself at 3 a.m. in the area of W 7 Mile Road and Livernois. They then brought him into the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct.

The boy told Detroit Police his name was ‘James’ but didn't know his last name. Police described him as approximately 3 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds.

The Detroit Police Department continues to investigate this incident.