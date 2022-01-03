Doctor says changing Covid recommendations can cause mistrust; still backs 10 days isolation

Last week the Centers for Disease Control cut the recommended isolation and quarantine periods for those who test positive for coronavirus from 10 to five days. Now another change could be on the horizon

The CDC is now considering adding a COVID-19 testing requirement to its Isolation Guidelines. This comes while many doctors support the testing requirement - some admit it could delay people from leaving isolation.

"I think the testing component is a good idea," said Dr. Justin Skrzynski, Beaumont. "Right now urgent cares, pharmacies, have lines around the block for testing and home testing flies off the shelves too quickly."

But some medical experts believe adding a negative test requirement for those who are asymptomatic to leave isolation is just part of what needs to take place next.

"We need to have more tests with omicron to see what that curve looks like, to see when the bulk of the people are no longer contagious," he said.

Previous CDC guidelines are based on research that does not include the new highly contagious omicron variant.

"The previous CDC guidelines where we had the 10 days, that was based on research that was done at the big institutions, and they use a specialized test, life of a virus," he said.

Medical experts say that the constantly evolving guidance can get frustrating for some.

"I think one of the big criticisms so far has not been the science aspect of it, but the messaging - so the fact that people have been experiencing a lot of sometimes contradictory recommendations coming out of these institutions, that’s a big source of mistrust," Dr. Skrzynski said.

But until all the answers are available - some medical experts recommend adhering to the previous isolation guidelines.

"Right now I’m still advising the old recommendation 10 days of isolation following symptom onset," he said. "Certainly not a criticism of the CDC we just want to make sure from the healthcare side that decisions are made based on evidence and not necessarily, expedience."

