Doctor says for vaccine shopping to get it 'anywhere you can'

"The more people who are vaccinated, the better in my book," said Dr. Dennis Cunningham.

Cunningham, the director of infection control and prevention for Henry Ford Health System, says there is not an adequate supply of vaccines.

"Unfortunately this week we were not really giving first doses of the vaccine because our supply is not adequate," he said. "We just didn't get as much from the state."

Since vaccinations started back on December 17, Henry Ford has administered over 70,000 - first and second doses of both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine.

But now Dr. Cunningham hopes the single-dose vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, will be available soon.

"My hope is that when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine comes out, and there is more available, we will get more vaccines," he said.

And what about this new Russian Sputnik vaccine?

"Will we ever see it in this country, I don't know, but it's another tool in the world's epidemic toolbox," Cunningham said.

When it comes to vaccine shopping, his answer is to get "whatever vaccine you can."

Cunningham says the all-important positivity rate is now 3.8 percent. A significant decline since December 31st, when the rate was 16 percent.

"Perhaps we have enough people infected or who have received the vaccine now, that we have a significant subset of our population who have some degree of immunity," he said.