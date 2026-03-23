Doctors in Michigan sound alarm on Kratom as State House approves ban

The Brief Doctors in Michigan are voicing their concerns over Kratom, saying it is highly addictive as many turn to it to manage pain. This comes a week after the Michigan House approved banning the sale of kratom in the state. If the ban in Michigan is enacted into law, it would stop the sale of kratom and some related synthetic products.



As some state lawmakers push to ban the sale of kratom in the state, some medical professionals are adding their voice to the dangers of this substance, calling it highly addictive as many turn to kratom to manage pain and sometimes anxiety.

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One week after the Michigan House approved banning the sale of kratom in the state, medical professionals are sounding the alarm on just how addictive this substance can be.

"A year ago, we rarely saw anyone whose primary problem was kratom or any of the kratom derivatives," said Dr. Joshua Smith. "Now at any given time, 20% of our inpatient unit is full of patients who have a full-blown addiction and terrible withdrawal from these products."

The warning comes as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a bulletin that calls to the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center rose last year, with adults 20–39 accounting for over half of all cases and nearly 70 cases involved children.

"It’s just in this last year or so that companies have learned how to synthesize more active compounds from the kratom plant and concentrate them into a much more potent opioid," said Smith.

Doctors say because you don’t need a prescription to get kratom, it makes addiction a reality for far too many.

"It’s at the vape stores, the tobacco stores, the gas stations," Smith said.

"They call this gas station heroin, as 12-year-old kids can come in and buy this product," said State Rep. Cam Cavitt.

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If the ban in Michigan is enacted into law, it would stop the sale of kratom and some related synthetic products.

"This is now becoming a real crisis because our building is full of people addicted to this," said Dr. Smith. "They just thought this was a safe or organic product that they picked up from wherever they buy their cigarettes."

But many say when used properly, kratom has many benefits, such as relieving chronic pain, and they fear what could happen if it’s only available on the black market.

"Regulations work, bans do not, and if you ban something, you will create a black market, more dangerous environment," said Mac Haddow from the American Kratom Association.