Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza returns to form Friday

By Jack Nissen
Published  May 23, 2025 8:48am EDT
Detroit
Dodge Fountain in Hart Palaza reopens after $6.7 million renovation

Plans for the fountain's revitalization began last October with the assistance of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Brief

    • Detroit is turning its iconic Dodge Fountain back on.
    • Located in Hart Plaza, the fountain will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. this summer. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit is restarting its iconic Dodge Fountain ahead of the summer season.

Officials will turn the fountain back on on Friday.

Local perspective:

Detroit is reactivating the Horace E. Dodge Fountain this Friday.

It will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, once back on. 

Located in Hart Plaza, the Dodge Fountain returned to service in 2024 thanks to a $6.7 million restoration. It had laid dormant for several years before officials saw its return to form.

What's next:

The Construction and Demolition Department will manage the fountain. 

It will flip the fountain back on before a busy Memorial Day weekend in Detroit.

The Source: The Detroit Construction and Demolition Department provided information for this story. 

