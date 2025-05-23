The Brief Detroit is turning its iconic Dodge Fountain back on. Located in Hart Plaza, the fountain will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. this summer.



Detroit is restarting its iconic Dodge Fountain ahead of the summer season.

Officials will turn the fountain back on on Friday.

Detroit is reactivating the Horace E. Dodge Fountain this Friday.

It will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, once back on.

Located in Hart Plaza, the Dodge Fountain returned to service in 2024 thanks to a $6.7 million restoration. It had laid dormant for several years before officials saw its return to form.

The Construction and Demolition Department will manage the fountain.

It will flip the fountain back on before a busy Memorial Day weekend in Detroit.