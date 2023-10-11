Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza to be restored and turned back on

article

A Detroit landmark and defunct fountain is scheduled to be restored and turned back on by spring of next year.

Renovations on the Dodge Fountain, a two-legged structure based in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, began in October with hopes of having it up and running by April 2024.

Overseen by the city's Construction and Demolition Department, repairs to the fountain kick off a larger round of renovations to Hart Plaza. Repair efforts come in with a price tag of $9 million in federal funds.

Restoration to the fountain includes removing metal panels from the dome, repairing the jets, lighting, and plumbing before reassembling the structure. Here is the timeline of repairs coming to the fountain:

Power Washing Pavers - Early October Remove and Stack Pavers - Mid-October Plaza Waterproofing - Late October to Early December Remove Fountain Panels - Mid to Late November Pressure Test Columns and Ring - Early December Install Lighting in Ring - Late December to Early February Install Nozzles in Ring - Late December to Early February Reinstall Fountain Panels - Early February to Mid-February Remove Scaffolding - Mid-February to Early March Fountain Complete - April 2024

"Restoring the iconic fountain and revitalizing this historic space is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about preserving our heritage, honoring our past, and embracing a vibrant future," said LaJuan Counts, executive director of the City of Detroit Construction & Demolition Department. "We are immensely proud of this opportunity, and the responsibility bestowed upon us by Mayor Duggan is both an honor and a testament to the faith in our community."