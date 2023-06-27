Detroit's newest luxury high-rise at Joe Louis Arena site under construction

article

Detroit is not only competing to bring big events to town, but it is also trying to attract more people to live downtown.

A new luxury high-rise apartment building is under construction at the former site of the Joe Louis Arena.

"This is a place where people can live. It’s a place where people can enjoy themselves, and they can do it in a way that’s appropriate." Danny Samson, the Chief Development Officer of Sterling Group said.

The 25-story tower is located by the riverfront and has a near 500-unit all-glass exterior with sleek European-style finishes. Additionally, the fitness center and pool offer breathtaking views of Downtown Detroit.

The Residences of Water Square rooftop features a chef's kitchen, an outdoor roof deck with summer kitchens and fire pits, and a sky lounge with a 9-by-9 TV wall. Half of the apartments are studio, and the other half are one bedroom.

According to Samson, the upcoming rent price will be market-driven.

"We think there will be a variety of folks interested in living at the Residences of Water Square. Really from empty nesters who are looking for downsizing opportunities perhaps to young professionals who want to work downtown." Samson said.

Other features include a hotel-style lobby, retail space, and seating along the riverfront. Move-in will happen in February 2024.