Dog abandoned by owner, and found by FOX 2 crew is ready for adoption

While on assignment, we watched Draco’s owner tie him to a post at an abandoned motel on Detroit’s east side near City Airport – and walk off. He chewed through a leash – to get to her. That’s where we intervened.

She told us, through tears, that she couldn’t afford to keep him anymore - and didn’t know where to turn.

"We hear this all the time," said Kristina Rinaldi, Detroit Dog Rescue.

DDR is a safe haven for dogs like Draco. And when we promised his owner he’d have a better life - this is what we meant.

We were reunited with Draco two weeks after he was saved with help by Detroit Animal Control, and then DDR took it from there.

"He was a little shutdown, he had been through some stuff as you know, and was kind of wondering where he was," said Rinaldi.

No one really knows what his life was like, before this.

Draco

"And I always say to people, if you don't understand how someone had to get rid of their pet you're very lucky," said Rinaldi. "And thank goodness you were there that day in the FOX 2 truck and as always, had your leash and a can of dog food, and you were able to do something - and do it kindly."

When a dog is abandoned, Kristina says it is easy to shame somebody when you're not looking at them face-to-face and see the desperation in their eyes.

"We're here to definitely help dogs, but on the days we can help people, it's a great day," Rinaldi said.

Draco just learned how to play with toys, never stops smiling, and is warming up to new people.

By now some of you are probably wondering when is Draco up for adoption - the answer is now. If you’re interested in filling out an adoption application – go HERE for more information.

Draco and FOX 2 reporter Jessica Dupnack



