Dog in Warren shelter for more than 4 years finds home

After spending more than four years of his life at I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren, a shelter dog now has a home to call his own.

Last week, FOX 2 shared the story of Udon, an 8-year-old Australian shepherd and Dachshund mix who kept getting attention on social media, but still found himself in the shelter.

A week after his story aired, that changed.

(Photo: I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven)

"Our sweet Udon, the zoomie king, kiddie pool connoisseur, and everyone’s favorite shotgun rider, was finally adopted. After years of waiting and wondering when it would be his turn, Udi is now sleeping soundly in his very own bed tonight," the animal rescue shared Thursday afternoon.

The rescue shared photos of Udon settling into his new home and cuddling up with his new human.

