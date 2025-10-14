Shelter dog has spent over 4 years waiting for a special home

In Warren there is an 8-year-old dog who has spent more than half his life in a shelter.

The backstory:

There is a very special dog named Udon who needs a home - he is a beagle, Australian shepherd, Dachshund mix - and he has a lot of love to give.

"He’s been with us 1,632 days," said Kris Westphal, an iHeartDogs volunteer coordinator. "He’s a great dog, he’s such a good co-pilot. He loves going for his walks. He is very treat motivated.

"When he loves his person. He loves his person. He’s got a lot of friends here. We all love him very, very, much. I love him so much. Our number one concern is finding him a home.

"He needs to be the only dog. He likes to chill, and likes his belly rubs."

Kris says that Udon loved to be outside and bathe in the sun.

"And he’s got the best zoomies of any dog I’ve ever seen in my life - those little legs," she said. "The problem is, he needs to have a home with only one person in it, if at all possible."

FOX 2: "So a single person living on their own with a backyard probably right?"

"Correct," she said.

And if people are interested in adopting him, go to the shelter's website at iheartdogs.org