Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting at Dearborn home, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead after being shot by a family member at a Dearborn home Friday night, police said.
What we know:
Police and the Dearborn Fire Department responded to a call on the 1700 block of Walnut Street at around 11 p.m.
According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that during a domestic disturbance in the home, one person was fatally shot by another family member.
Police said one person was taken into custody at the scene and remains in custody pending a review of charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
The identities of those involved have not been released as the investigation is still ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2275.