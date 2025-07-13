Domestic dispute leads to fatal shooting at Dearborn home, police say

article

One person is dead after being shot by a family member at a Dearborn home Friday night, police said.

What we know:

Police and the Dearborn Fire Department responded to a call on the 1700 block of Walnut Street at around 11 p.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that during a domestic disturbance in the home, one person was fatally shot by another family member.

Police said one person was taken into custody at the scene and remains in custody pending a review of charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The identities of those involved have not been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2275.