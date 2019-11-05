Domestic homicide investigated in Van Buren Township, husband picked up in west Michigan

Van Buren Township Police responded to a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the dispatch received a call from a man who told responders his father, a resident of the township, had just called and said he killed his mother.

Coming to the home on the 7000 Block of Fay Drive, police found a 62-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Assisted by Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, the suspect a short time later driving down I-94 in Berrien County. He was taken into custody without incident.

The husband of the victim is being held at the Berrien County Jail, where he will be picked up by Van Buren Township Police this morning.

Check back later with FOX 2 for more updates on this story.