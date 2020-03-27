Domestic violence may increase during stay-at-home order, here’s what to look for

Domestic violence shelters in metro Detroit are filling up as more and more calls come in to police after nearly everyone was asked to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“People are being more closely confined. And everyone's home is not their sanctuary,” said Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Deborah Thomas.

Stress and anxiety levels are high, and for those forced to stay with their abusers:

“Often times this is a new behavior. It's just that the victim either had a job so they could escape for 8 to 10 hours a day or the abuser was going away to a job,” Thomas said.

Thomas has been handling felony domestic violence cases for over 25 years. She says most often, domestic violence, child abuse, and elder abuse doesn't start off with physical attacks.

“Domestic violence often starts with emotional and psychological abuse,” she said.

Red flags to look out for: controlling and possessive behavior.

"I gave you money for groceries, you didn't have sense enough to buy enough groceries. You can’t keep your self up cause you’re not going out to work, I oughta slap that hairdo off your head,” Thomas said as examples.

Another sign in your friends, neighbors or coworkers: cautious behavior and withdrawing from relationships.

“They used to talk to you when they were home alone and now they are no longer at home alone,” Thomas said.

Another issue many are dealing with as they're forced to isolate or work from home is self-medicating.

“You may notice a higher level of intoxication. You may notice increased distancing in relationships,” Thomas said.

She says while this pandemic is forcing many to stay inside, this could also be an opportunity for victims to leave their abusers. And as some reach max capacity, Thomas hopes hotels that aren't being booked will step up to help, reminding those who are suffering in silence: there is help out there.

“Sometimes it's not just about physical safety which is important but emotional and mental safety too,” Thomas said.

Anyone looking for help can call National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE. You can also click here for more information.