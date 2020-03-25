Domestic violence survivor advocates worry about those in abusive situations during coronavirus shelter in place

Nearly everyone in Michigan is being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.



While it might be an effective way of saving people from a disease, for some - it only makes it harder to escape violence.

"I am worried. And that's why we are continually looking at ways to support survivors," said Aimee Nimeh, CEO of HAVEN. "And what I really hope, is that folks in the community will take care of each other."

HAVEN in Pontiac is a non-profit which offers services and shelter to victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

"We know that isolation is a tactic that abusers often use to exert control over their partners so we are concerned for the safety of survivors in partner violence," Nimeh said.

So far they are seeing a steady volume of calls for help. And other similar shelters in the area like Turning Point in Mount Clemens say they are already reporting an increase.



The fear is that as the isolation continues, it will become increasingly harder to escape abuse.

"We're still here," she said. "We are hearing from survivors and helping them to safety plan."

HAVEN of Oakland County

The staff at HAVEN is experienced and has tools to help even when time is limited.

"We can be very subtle. If they can say a few words to us, we can work with that and give them information," Nimeh said.

And because they survive on generous donations. hope their service is not overlooked. you can help out by visiting haven-oakland.org.

