Domestic violence turned murder-suicide leaves Harper Woods community shaken

A case of domestic violence took a deadly turn in Harper Woods as a murder-suicide unfolded in the front yard of a home.

It all happened in the middle of the day on Monday as it started inside a Harper Woods house. The tragic scene played out right on their front lawn. Gregory Austin was cooking when the sound of gunshots rattled down his block, which was unfamiliar, he says, in this Harper Woods neighborhood.

"Heard a couple of shots go, ring out and next thing I know, I come out and police everywhere," he said. "It's been a pretty decent neighborhood. Everything been going alright. Few things happen but not at this extent."

A domestic situation between a couple in their 30s, inside their home near Moross and Kelly spilled out onto their front lawn around 1:30 p.m.

"He shot the girl," he said. "She was running out the house and after that he killed himself right next to her."

Harper Woods police confirmed it was a murder-suicide but as of Monday evening, there were no specifics on what led to the man shooting his significant other than himself.

"She was just a beautiful young woman," Austin said. "Far as I know, she was alright."

Sources tell FOX 2 the shooter just got out of prison.

Gregory said he’d see him outside often, and it was nice enough, but he says you never really know what’s going on in people’s homes. Thoughts from Harper Woods police and folks in the neighborhood go out to the family, especially just a few days before Thanksgiving.

"I don't understand it," he said. "People got to understand, got to come together, got to understand that this life is precious, and we got to cherish what we got."

Dozens of family and friends were back out at the scene on Monday night. They said this is an incredibly messed up situation.