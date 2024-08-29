Donald Trump's campaign in Michigan continues Thursday as the former president makes another stop in the pivotal swing state for an afternoon rally.

This time, he'll be delivering remarks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing in Potterville, a mid-Michigan city southwest of Lansing. FOX 2 will stream the remarks live.

Trump's campaign events over the past week have been issue-based, with two of those engagements happening in Michigan. He spoke in Howell for a press conference about public safety last week, and then again in Detroit at the National Guard Association's conference the previous Monday.

After his Potterville visit, Trump will travel to Wisconsin for a town hall moderated by former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Associated Press reports.

Gabbard has been stumping for Trump and was recently appointed to the former president's transition team, alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who dropped out of the presidential race last week and endorsed the Republican nominee.

In condensing support from two officials who have run for president as Democrats, Trump is hoping to gain support in key states that could decide the presidency.

Democratic nominee Vice President Harris is polling closely with Trump in all swing states. In the latest surveys, Harris has slight leads over Trump in Michigan.

Eaton County has voted for Trump in the past two presidential elections.

Economy a top issue

Frequently a top priority for voters during election season, both Harris and Trump are framing part of their campaigns around keeping costs low for Americans.

As Trump has criticized President Joe Biden and his vice president for their economic polices, Harris has released general policy ideas that target price gouging and raising taxes on some of the wealthiest Americans.

Douglas Emhoff also in Michigan

Trump isn't the only public official in Michigan on Thursday. Douglas Emhoff, the second gentleman, will also be in Michigan with his own remarks on the economy.

His visit will be in Grand Rapids.