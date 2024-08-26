Donald Trump in Michigan: Former president to speak at National Guard Association conference today

article

Former President Donald Trump will visit Michigan again on Monday, this time to speak at the National Guard Association conference in Detroit.

It is the final day of the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference & Exhibition, an event with the theme of The National Guard: Built to Defend America this year.

Trump also spoke at the conference when he campaigned for president in 2016.

The association said Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was also invited to speak at the event.

"Members of the National Guard are more than defenders of democracy, we’re all participants," said retired Maj. Gen. Francis M. McGinn, the NGAUS president. "We want to know how the next administration will support the National Guard and whether the Guard will continue its prominent role in the National Defense Strategy."

Monday's visit is the second time Trump has been in Michigan in under a week. Last Tuesday, he visited Livingston County for an event described as a press conference. However, that event drew backlash and complaints to the Michigan Bureau of Elections because he was joined by local law enforcement officials, including Howell Chief Michael Dunn and Sheriff Michael Murphy at the Livingston County Sheriff's storage facility.

Murphy responded to the allegations on Thursday, telling FOX 2 by phone that no deputies were removed from their duties to participate in the event.

Trump's Detroit visit also comes a day before his pick for vice president, JD Vance, visits Big Rapids.