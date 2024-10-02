Donald Trump to speak at next week's Detroit Economic Club meeting

article

Former President and 2024 Presidential Candidate Donald Trump will be in Detroit next week to speak at Detroit's Economic Club at Motor City Casino Hotel.

The Detroit Economic Club (DEC) announced on Wednesday that the former President will speak during a special event on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The event is not open to the general public and is available exclusively for DEC members.

The program starts at 10:30 and Trump is expected to take the stage at 1 p.m.

This will be Trump's second visit in less than a week in the key battleground state. On Thursday, Trump will be at Saginaw Valley State as he and Vice President Kamala Harris battle for votes.

Harris has planned campaign stops in Detroit and Flint this week as well.

