3 bodies found in burning car: Identified as mother, daughter, and 9-year-old niece

The Brief Three bodies were found inside a burning car on Detroit's west side Sunday morning. Detroit police announced a person of interest has been arrested today. Investigators are working to identify the badly burned remains in order to contact family of the victims.



Detroit police have arrested a man in connection with the discovery of three bodies inside a burned vehicle Sunday morning.

The backstory:

FOX 2 confirmed with police that the three bodies were of the suspect's ex-girlfriend, her mother and her 9-year-old niece. Officials say the man allegedly shot the mother and ex-girlfriend then stabbed the 9-year-old to death.

From there, he allegedly drove their bodies across town to the city's west side where they wer burned inside the car.

The grim discovery was made on the city's west side at Milford and 30th streets at 5:50 a.m. when Detroit Fire responded to a car fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found three bodies inside, burned beyond recognition.

Police then performed a search warrant at a home on the city’s east side which revealed a homicide scene. Inside the house was a 4-year-old boy who had been left alone there for an undisclosed amount of time.

He is related to the murder victims.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or detroitrewardstv.com. The reward for tips that move the case forward is $5,000. Tipster can remain anonymous.

The Source: Information for this story is from Detroit police.



