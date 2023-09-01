Expand / Collapse search

Don't drive drunk this Labor Day weekend - AAA offers Tow to Go again

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Celebrate the holiday weekend safely.

If you choose to drink this Labor Day weekend, plan for a sober ride home. 

Even if you fail to plan ahead, there are options for getting home, such as AAA's Tow to Go. A tow truck will bring you and your vehicle home, even if you are not an AAA customer.

It is designed as a confidential service for people who did not designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 to get people home safely in Michigan, Florida, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.