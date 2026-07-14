The Brief Michigan air quality will be impacted by wildfire smoke blowing over the Midwest this week. Hundreds of wildfires in Canada are behind the National Weather Service's alert for Wednesday.



With nearly two million hectares burned, over 830 active wildfires, and scorching temperatures cooking the continent, Michigan is once again in the crosshairs of bad air quality and smoky conditions.

Just like the past few years, Metro Detroit is expected to suffer from wildfire smoke over the next few days thanks to Canadian wildfires.

While the hazy conditions can create some pretty sunsets and actually stave off the worst of the high temperatures, they also pose a hazard to those who struggle to breathe.

Sault Ste. Marie with wildfire smoke blowing over the city.

Canadian Wildfires

Big picture view:

According to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System, there are blazes across the entire country, including north-west of Lake Superior.

Smoke from those fires is already moving over the top of the Great Lakes and into the Northeast U.S.

Smoke from wildfires includes particulate matter that can be harmful for anyone breathing it in, but is particularly hazardous to those with respiratory and circulatory issues.

Timeline:

Much of Michigan, including the majority of the Lower Peninsula, will see some form of wildfire smoke in the air by Wednesday afternoon. The worst of the smoke will be in the northern Lower Peninsula and to the east in Canada.

By Thursday, the entire state will be dealing with wildfire smoke in the air.

Air Quality Alert in Michigan

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for all of Michigan on Wednesday.

The impact of the particulate matter in the smoke will be troublesome for those with heart disease and respiratory issues.

The alert comes as Southeast Michigan is already under a heat advisory.