DoorDash driver arrested for pulling gun on customers during argument in Bloomfield Twp

A DoorDash delivery driver is facing charges after pulling out his gun during an argument in Bloomfield Township.

The backstory:

Andrew Gerard Boyer was involved in an argument with residents inside a residence in the 5000 block of Woodland Pass on Feb. 28.

The argument escalated and Boyer allegedly went back to his car for his gun while three women were yelling at him. Police say he then drew his gun from his waistband chambered a round and yelled at the women to get away from him.

Bloomfield Township police arrested Boyer, who on March 1, was charged with one-count warrant for brandishing, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Boyer was arraigned and received a bond of $3,000.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Bloomfield Township police.



